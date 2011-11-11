PARIS Nov 11 Vivendi will see earnings boosted as early as "year one" of its acquisition of EMI's recorded music division from U.S. bank Citigroup, Vivendi's chief executive said on Friday.

Vivendi expects 100 million pounds in annual synergies from the purchase, which will see Citi keep the full pension liability risk in Great Britain, Jean-Bernard Levy said.

"We expect to have synergies from the combination ...(of) 100 million pounds every year," the CEO said. "At a Vivendi level it will be accretive to our earnings as soon as year one."

Vivendi expects to keep its "BBB" credit rating, he added. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Will Waterman)