Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
PARIS Nov 11 Vivendi will see earnings boosted as early as "year one" of its acquisition of EMI's recorded music division from U.S. bank Citigroup, Vivendi's chief executive said on Friday.
Vivendi expects 100 million pounds in annual synergies from the purchase, which will see Citi keep the full pension liability risk in Great Britain, Jean-Bernard Levy said.
"We expect to have synergies from the combination ...(of) 100 million pounds every year," the CEO said. "At a Vivendi level it will be accretive to our earnings as soon as year one."
Vivendi expects to keep its "BBB" credit rating, he added. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Will Waterman)
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.