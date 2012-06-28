PARIS, June 28 The board of entertainment group Vivendi will decide on the possible departure of Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy at a meeting later on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said.

The move follows disagreements on strategy between the CEO and the supervisory board, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Vivendi declined to comment on reports that Levy was set to leave the group. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Christian Plumb)