PARIS Dec 13 Media and telecom group Vivendi on Friday appointed Herve Philippe, a veteran executive at advertising agency Havas, as chief financial officer.

He will take over on Jan. 1 from current finance chief Philippe Capron, who is headed to the same post at Veolia Environnement.

Philippe's arrival comes as Vivendi plans the spin off its largest unit, French telecom operator SFR, next year and the creation of a new entity to house its remaining pay television, music and Brazilian broadband businesses. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)