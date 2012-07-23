* Vivendi's Canal+ had agreed acquisitions from Bollore
* Canal+ to buy 60 pct of Direct 8 and Direct Star
* Ruling could let Bollore become Vivendi's biggest s'holder
* Canal+ to appeal separate regulatory ruling on TPS deal
PARIS, July 23 France's antitrust regulator
approved Vivendi's acquisition of two television
channels from industrialist Vincent Bollore with few major
conditions, paving the way for Vivendi to expand into
free-to-air broadcasting.
The decision comes after Vivendi's pay-TV business Canal+
agreed in September to buy 60 percent of Bollore's Direct 8 and
music-focused Direct Star channels for 465 million euros ($565.8
million).
The ruling could also allow corporate raider Bollore to
become Vivendi's biggest shareholder, and potentially let him
join the board of the media-to-telecom conglomerate, at a time
when it is considering major asset sales and restructuring.
Bollore will be paid in shares and has also been buying
Vivendi shares on the market. A source close to Bollore told
Reuters in April he sought to hold roughly 5 percent of Vivendi.
In a separate decision also issued on Monday, related to its
2006 takeover of main satellite competitor TPS, the Competition
Authority also imposed requirements on Canal+ to sell assets and
make content available to rival distributors
The regulator had withdrawn its approval of the TPS deal
last year when it found Canal+ had not respected its
commitments. But the renewed scrutiny of the TPS deal doesn't
change anything for consumers of pay-TV in France and cannot
undo the 2006 merger, which allowed Canal+ to become the
market's dominant player.
In a statement, Canal+ welcomed the regulator's approval of
Bollore's Direct 8 and Direct Star, but said it planned to
appeal against the TPS decision to France's highest
administrative court, the Conseil d'Etat.
"Canal+ disagrees with the analysis undertaken by the
Competition Authority (on TPS) and with the remedies it has
imposed on the company," it said.
GREEN LIGHT
Among the remedies on the TPS review are requiring Canal+ to
sell its stake in pay-TV movie channel Orange Cinema Series,
co-owned with France Telecom. The regulator will also
require Canal+ to make its movie channels available to other
distributors via its CanalSat bouquet of channels.
The green light on the purchase of Direct 8 and Direct Star
is contingent on seven major conditions, which largely focus on
how Canal+ can use premium sports and cinema content acquired
for its pay-TV business on the free channels.
The ruling also bars Canal+ from submitting joint bids for
content rights for its pay TV channels and free channels.
Canal+'s competitors such as TF1 and M6, which
operate free broadcast channels, had complained that the pay-TV
giant should not be permitted to diversify into free TV because
it could disrupt an already crowded market and snap up all the
best content rights.
For example, Canal+'s competitors wanted to prevent it from
recycling its high-end exclusive series, such as police
procedural "Engrenages" that are broadcast on its paid
subscription channels to its free channels. But nothing in the
regulators decision would prevent it from doing so.
Philippe Bailly, analyst at consultancy NPA Conseil, said
the French competition authorities had stopped shy of imposing
draconian measures on Canal+, such as requiring it to split its
content creation and distribution activities.
"This decision should not prevent Canal+ from being able to
carry out its project to expand into free television with Direct
8 and Direct Star," he said. "There are some conditions placed
on what the group can do but they should be manageable."
Shares of Vivendi were down 0.8 percent to 15.01 euros at
1126GMT, while the French blue chip index was down 2.2
percent.
