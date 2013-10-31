PARIS Oct 31 Pension funds and financial
institutions from outside France have sued Vivendi in
the Paris commercial court, seeking billions of euros in damages
over its handling of a liquidity crisis under former boss
Jean-Marie Messier from 2000 to 2002.
The one-time Vivendi shareholders, who lost money when
almost 90 percent of the media-to-telecom group's market value
was erased, are taking action in France because they have been
excluded from a United States court class action by a U.S.
Supreme Court decision, lawyers for the plaintiffs involved
said.
In the U.S. class action, a Manhattan federal court jury
found in January 2010 that Vivendi had misled shareholders about
its financial health between October 2000 and August 2002, when
the shares fell.
The damages were estimated at first at up to $9.3 billion by
plaintiffs but were later cut by what Vivendi said could be as
much as 80 percent through the exclusion of non-U.S.-based
shareholders.
That prompted Vivendi in December 2010 to reduce the amount
set aside to pay for potential damages to 100 million euros
($138 million) from 550 million.
Final damages for the U.S. class action have not yet been
set and Vivendi has said it plans to appeal once they are.
Messier and former financial officer Guillaume Hannezo were
not found liable by the U.S. jury.
Ron Soffer, a lawyer based in Paris, said he represented
about 100 financial institutions from the United States,
Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands which bought the
Paris-traded shares of Vivendi during the period from 2000 to
2002.
"Given the ... decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S.
courts are no longer able to hear legal actions filed by
shareholders who bought shares outside the U.S.," explained
Soffer.
The legal proceeding, which is in its early stages, is
underway at the same time as Messier is in another Paris court
to appeal his criminal conviction in 2010 for embezzlement and
giving misleading information to shareholders.
A court handed Messier a three-year suspended sentence and
fined him 150,000 euros in the case.
In the French criminal case, Vivendi is considered a
plaintiff although it has said it would not seek damages from
the executive.
Herve Pisani, who represents Vivendi in the civil case now
starting in the Paris commercial court, said the group was now
contesting the standing of some of the institutional
shareholders suing for damages.
"We are fighting with them before even getting into the
deeper issues: most of the requests for damages are not
justified and some cannot even document that they were Vivendi
shareholders during the period in question," he said.
The plaintiffs plan to base their argument in France on the
findings of the French stock market regulator AMF, which found
Vivendi guilty of misleading the public and its shareholders.
The decision was confirmed on appeal in 2009.
But Pisani said the decision did not establish a causal link
between the alleged misleading communications by Vivendi and the
wrong that the shareholders claim to have suffered.
A Vivendi spokesman referred questions regarding the civil
case to Pisani.