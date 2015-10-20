PARIS Oct 20 French media group Vivendi said on Tuesday that the number of new subscribers of its pay-TV unit Canal+ rose 20 percent year-on-year in September.

Vivendi said in the same statement that it had decided to file a complaint to the French stock exchange watchdog (AMF) following the release of misleading information indicating a 10 percent drop in the number of Canal+ subscribers in Sept., which sent Vivendi shares sharply down.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)