PARIS, April 7 French media group Vivendi on Tuesday confirmed it had submitted an offer regarding Dailymotion, the video-sharing website owned by French telecoms group Orange.

A source had said on Monday that Vivendi had made a 250 million euro ($275 million) indicative offer for most of Dailymotion.

The source had said that Orange's board would meet on Tuesday to discuss Vivendi's proposal.

