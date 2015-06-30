PARIS, June 30 Vivendi said on Tuesday that it had finalised the purchase of an 80 percent stake in video-sharing website Dailymotion from French telecom operator Orange for 217 million euros ($241.85 million).

The two groups entered into exclusive talks in mid-April. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)