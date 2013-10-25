PARIS Oct 25 Vivendi plans to exercise options to prepay about 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion) of euro-denominated debt, the French company said in a statement on Friday.

This includes 1 billion euros of 3.50 percent notes due in July 2015 and 500 million of 3.875 percent notes due in November of the same year, the group said.

Vivendi said earlier this month it would offer to buy up to $2.7 billion of its outstanding U.S. dollar-denominated debt after it received $8.2 billion in cash from the sale of most of its stake in videogame unit Activision Blizzard.

Vivendi has sold most of its stake in the publisher of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" videogame franchise in a move that paves the way for a broader split of the French conglomerate's media and telecoms assets. $1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Holmes)