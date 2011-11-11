Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
PARIS Nov 11 France's Vivendi will raise its dividend even as it acquires EMI's recorded music division, Vivendi's chief executive told a conference call on Friday.
"We are happy to confirm that we intend to increase our dividend," Jean-Bernard Levy said.
"We are very confident that this transaction will be approved by regulators," he added. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Will Waterman)
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.