PARIS Aug 29 Vivendi still aims to complete the sale of its Maroc Telecom unit by the end of the year, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Philippe Capron also said on a conference call after second-quarter results that Vivendi could soon change the composition of its two-man management board, but gave no details on timing.

A report on French radio and TV station BFM last week said that a recruitment firm had been hired to find a new CEO and chairman of the management board. Those positions are now held by Jean-Francois Dubos, who has been with Vivendi since 1991 and is said to soon want to retire. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)