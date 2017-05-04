PARIS May 4 Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus is keeping the motor-racing rights for Formula One in France, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Canal Plus, France's number one pay-TV, already held the sports rights for the competition, which is one of the most widely-watched sporting events along with soccer's European Champions League.

