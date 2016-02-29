UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Feb 29 French media group Vivendi said on Monday it was raising its tender offer for video games company Gameloft to 7.20 euros per share from 6 euros per share.
Earlier in the day, Gameloft's board had rejected Vivendi's 6 euros-per-share offer, saying its financial terms did not reflect Gameloft's "intrinsic valuation and future prospects."
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.