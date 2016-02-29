PARIS Feb 29 French media group Vivendi said on Monday it was raising its tender offer for video games company Gameloft to 7.20 euros per share from 6 euros per share.

Earlier in the day, Gameloft's board had rejected Vivendi's 6 euros-per-share offer, saying its financial terms did not reflect Gameloft's "intrinsic valuation and future prospects."

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Ingrid Melander)