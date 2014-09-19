(Refiles to fix fault in text formatting)

PARIS, Sept 19 French media group Vivendi said on Friday it had signed a final agreement for the sale of its Brazilian unit GVT to Spain's Telefonica.

The agreement includes the payment of 4.66 billion euros in cash, from which a bank debt of around 450 million euros and adjustments in working capital will be deducted, the statement said.

Vivendi will also receive 7.4 percent of Telefonica Brasil shares, at a stock maket value of 2.02 billion euros as of Sept. 18, and of 5.7 percent of Telecom Italia shares at a stock market value of 1.01 billion euros as of Sept. 18.

