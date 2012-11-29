PARIS Nov 29 U.S. billionaire John Malone's
cable group Liberty Global said it had not made an
offer to purchase Brazilian broadband specialist GVT from
France's Vivendi.
"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on M&A rumours,
but we can confirm that we did not table a bid for GVT," a
spokesman said on Thursday.
Earlier, a source had told Reuters that Liberty was one of
four bidders for GVT, an alternative provider of fixed
telephone, broadband and TV services in 120 Brazilian cities.
Liberty's denial adds to the sense of uncertainty
surrounding the sale, seen as a crucial part of a wider asset
shake-up by Vivendi, which is trying to unload several telecoms
assets to cut its debt load.
Preliminary bids for GVT were submitted by satellite group
DirecTV, Mexican telecom giant America Movil SAB and a
group of private equity funds, according to information provided
by two sources familiar with the deal.
The offers were below the 7 billion euros that sources
earlier said Vivendi was aiming to garner from the sale.