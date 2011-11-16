* Q3 ahead of expectations helped by SFR, Universal
* Shares rise 4 pct
* Company pledges pause in M&A after spree
* Rise in dividend for 2011 confirmed
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Nov 16 Europe's largest telecoms
and entertainment group, Vivendi, was forced to scale
back its profit target for the year because of an increase in
corporate tax rates by the French government to help reduce the
national budget deficit.
But the group posted third-quarter results ahead
of forecasts, helped by growth at video games unit Activision
Blizzard and thanks to unspecified one-off gains at
French telecom operator SFR.
Vivendi shares were up 4.2 percent at 1215 GMT,
making it the biggest gainer on the French blue-chip CAC 40
index. Analysts said the tax hit was not as big as some
had feared and that operational performance at SFR and Universal
Music was better than expected.
Vivendi shares have lagged both media and telecom peers to
fall 23 percent this year following an acquisition spree and as
it faces intensifying competition at its biggest unit, SFR,
ahead of the entry of new mobile player Iliad to the
market.
"The third-quarter results were pretty good to be fair, so
at these levels, there is little real downside on the stock
given the dividend yield," said Conor O'Shea, an analyst at
Kepler Capital Markets.
"No matter what you think of the company and the risks it
faces in French mobile, it's not overvalued, that's for sure."
The dividend yield for Vivendi is currently 9.4 percent
compared to an average for the European telecoms sector of 8.3
percent and for European media groups of 5.2 percent.
TAX TAKE
Taking into account the higher tax burden this year, Vivendi
said it would now aim for adjusted net income of above 2.85
billion euros ($3.85 billion) for 2011 compared with its earlier
goal of 3 billion.
The tax hike hit the bottom line in the third quarter, with
net profit down 35 percent to 241 million euros compared with a
year earlier.
Vivendi is spending heavily on acquisitions to defend its
telecom, music and TV businesses, while trying to stick to a
pledge to maintain its BBB credit rating amid tightening credit
conditions because of the European debt crisis.
It agreed last Friday to buy EMI's recorded music arm for
1.4 billion euros as a way to bolster its Universal music
business.
It is also finalising an expansion of its Canal+ pay-TV
business in Poland by merging with rival broadcaster TVN, and is
diversifying into free-to-air television in France by acquiring
two channels from Bollore Group.
Earlier this year, Vivendi bought out Vodafone's
minority stake in SFR for 7.95 billion euros in a bid to gain
full ownership of the business that drives group profits and
cash.
After all these deals, Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy
said the group would hold 14.0 to 14.5 billion euros in debt and
admitted this left little room to make further acquisitions.
"We won't raise the debt anymore because it is out of the
question that we lose our BBB credit rating," he said in an
interview with Le Figaro newspaper published on Wednesday.
At the end of the quarter to Sept. 30, Vivendi's
net debt stood at 13.3 billion euros, and the company said it
aimed to bring that down to 13 billion.
Levy also told Le Figaro that a buy-out of media group
Lagardere's minority stake in Canal+ was no longer on
the table. Lagardere has been eager to sell its 20 percent stake
after its planned initial public offering was derailed by market
volatility after the Japan earthquake last spring.
Vivendi sold 35 million shares in video game maker
Activision on Tuesday, reducing its stake by roughly 3 percent
to 60 percent, but Chief Financial Officer Philippe Capron told
a conference call with analysts on Wednesday this was not
intended to shore up the balance sheet after the acquisitions.
The decision to sell the shares had been made before the
conclusion of the EMI talks, Capron said. The share sale likely
netted the company roughly $426 million based on Tuesday's
prices, although Vivendi declined to provide the exact figure.
Malle Ba, a credit analyst at broker Aurel BGC, said the
share sale came at an opportune moment.
"For me the positive message today is on the debt with the
company maintaining financial discipline," he said.
"A company that announced a major acquisition only a few
days ago actually reduced its net debt objective for the year to
13 billion from 13.5 billion before."
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
