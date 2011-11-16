* Q3 ahead of expectations helped by SFR, Universal

* Shares rise 4 pct

* Company pledges pause in M&A after spree

* Rise in dividend for 2011 confirmed (Recasts, adds shares, analysts)

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, Nov 16 Europe's largest telecoms and entertainment group, Vivendi, was forced to scale back its profit target for the year because of an increase in corporate tax rates by the French government to help reduce the national budget deficit.

But the group posted third-quarter results ahead of forecasts, helped by growth at video games unit Activision Blizzard and thanks to unspecified one-off gains at French telecom operator SFR.

Vivendi shares were up 4.2 percent at 1215 GMT, making it the biggest gainer on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index. Analysts said the tax hit was not as big as some had feared and that operational performance at SFR and Universal Music was better than expected.

Vivendi shares have lagged both media and telecom peers to fall 23 percent this year following an acquisition spree and as it faces intensifying competition at its biggest unit, SFR, ahead of the entry of new mobile player Iliad to the market.

"The third-quarter results were pretty good to be fair, so at these levels, there is little real downside on the stock given the dividend yield," said Conor O'Shea, an analyst at Kepler Capital Markets.

"No matter what you think of the company and the risks it faces in French mobile, it's not overvalued, that's for sure."

The dividend yield for Vivendi is currently 9.4 percent compared to an average for the European telecoms sector of 8.3 percent and for European media groups of 5.2 percent.

TAX TAKE

Taking into account the higher tax burden this year, Vivendi said it would now aim for adjusted net income of above 2.85 billion euros ($3.85 billion) for 2011 compared with its earlier goal of 3 billion.

The tax hike hit the bottom line in the third quarter, with net profit down 35 percent to 241 million euros compared with a year earlier.

Vivendi is spending heavily on acquisitions to defend its telecom, music and TV businesses, while trying to stick to a pledge to maintain its BBB credit rating amid tightening credit conditions because of the European debt crisis.

It agreed last Friday to buy EMI's recorded music arm for 1.4 billion euros as a way to bolster its Universal music business.

It is also finalising an expansion of its Canal+ pay-TV business in Poland by merging with rival broadcaster TVN, and is diversifying into free-to-air television in France by acquiring two channels from Bollore Group.

Earlier this year, Vivendi bought out Vodafone's minority stake in SFR for 7.95 billion euros in a bid to gain full ownership of the business that drives group profits and cash.

After all these deals, Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said the group would hold 14.0 to 14.5 billion euros in debt and admitted this left little room to make further acquisitions.

"We won't raise the debt anymore because it is out of the question that we lose our BBB credit rating," he said in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper published on Wednesday.

At the end of the quarter to Sept. 30, Vivendi's net debt stood at 13.3 billion euros, and the company said it aimed to bring that down to 13 billion.

Levy also told Le Figaro that a buy-out of media group Lagardere's minority stake in Canal+ was no longer on the table. Lagardere has been eager to sell its 20 percent stake after its planned initial public offering was derailed by market volatility after the Japan earthquake last spring.

Vivendi sold 35 million shares in video game maker Activision on Tuesday, reducing its stake by roughly 3 percent to 60 percent, but Chief Financial Officer Philippe Capron told a conference call with analysts on Wednesday this was not intended to shore up the balance sheet after the acquisitions.

The decision to sell the shares had been made before the conclusion of the EMI talks, Capron said. The share sale likely netted the company roughly $426 million based on Tuesday's prices, although Vivendi declined to provide the exact figure.

Malle Ba, a credit analyst at broker Aurel BGC, said the share sale came at an opportune moment.

"For me the positive message today is on the debt with the company maintaining financial discipline," he said.

"A company that announced a major acquisition only a few days ago actually reduced its net debt objective for the year to 13 billion from 13.5 billion before." ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Marie Mawad; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg; Editing by Greg Mahlich)