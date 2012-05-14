* SFR loses 620,000 clients, 3 pct of total base
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, May 14 Vivendi felt the pain
from a new ultra low-cost mobile operator in France in the first
quarter as its telecoms operator SFR lost 620,000 mobile clients
and saw a 7 percent decline in mobile service revenue.
SFR lost 3 percent of its total customer base of 20.84
million after Iliad launched its Free Mobile offers in
mid-January, worse than larger rival France Telecom,
which lost 2.3 percent in the same period.
The arrival of Free Mobile touched off a price war that
forced SFR, France Telecom and Bouygues Telecom to
spend heavily to try to retain customers.
Analysts say the fourth player will eventually turn France
into one of the toughest markets in Europe with operating margin
percentages in the mid-20s, down from mid-to-high 30s before
Free Mobile's arrival.
Vivendi Chief Financial Officer Philippe Capron said there
had been a "price reset" in the market and that its impact would
"accumulate in the coming months."
"We think Free is losing steam though and our customer loss
numbers have stablised," he said on a conference call. "To cope
with the new reality, we are undertaking a significant
reorganisation but aren't ready to talk about objectives yet."
Vivendi's SFR is working on a cost-cutting plan and broader
overhaul of its commercial offerings and strategy. Unions at SFR
warned on Friday that the company was preparing to cut around
500 jobs, but the company later said no final decisions had yet
been made on cost cuts or layoffs.
Decisions may have to wait for the arrival this summer of
the new chief executive of SFR, Michel Combes, the former boss
of Europe for Vodafone.
Despite the turmoil in France, Vivendi's overall
first-quarter results were ahead of analysts' expectations,
helped by the strength of the Brazilian telecoms business and
unexpectedly good sales at Universal Music Group.
As a result, Vivendi confirmed its annual goal of adjusted
net income above 2.5 billion euros and its dividend payout
policy.
Group revenue slid 0.9 percent to 7.1 billion euros, while
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell 4.9
percent compared with the same period a year earlier to 1.62
billion.
Adjusted net income fell 13.4 percent to 823 million euros.
Analysts had expected revenue of 6.92 billion euros and
operating profit of 1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S estimates.
The group's shares are near nine-year lows, down 22 percent
this year, worse than France Telecom's decline of 14 percent and
the 5 percent decline in the European telecom index.
