* H1 EBITA 3.36 bln eur vs pol avg 3.31 bln
* SFR under pressure: margins, new recruitments drop
* Annual targets on profit and higher dividend confirmed
* Shares up 4.6 pct
* No talks with Lagardere on Canal+
(Adds analyst, shares, CEO comments)
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Aug 31 Telecoms and entertainment group
Vivendi confirmed annual goals and posted first-half
profits up in line with expectations as growth in video games
and Brazilian telecoms offset weakness in its key French mobile
business.
The results showed how France's Vivendi has been recast
after buying out Vodafone's 44 percent stake in SFR to
take full ownership of France's second-biggest telecom operator.
It now has wider exposure to France as competition heats up
ahead of the entry of new mobile operator Iliad and a
heavy debt load, but Vivendi also has a cleaner financial
structure and better cash flow.
"We now have full control of all our assets and have
simplified our organisation," Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy
said in a statement. "Vivendi has achieved an essential
strategic objective on very favourable financial terms."
Yet just months after the SFR deal closed, the unit remains
locked in price wars with rivals France Telecom and
Bouygues Telecom , sending margins down and making it
harder to sign up and keep customers.
Investors sent shares up 4.6 percent to 16.92
euros at 0826 GMT, a marked change from the negative sentiment
that has been weighing on the stock, which before the results
had been down 20 percent since January.
"The shares are up because expectations were pretty low and
the results were reassuring," said Thomas Singlehurst, an
analyst at Citigroup.
"There has been a healthy amount of fear about the
future of the French telecom market already reflected in the
share price, which is at eight-year lows."
First-half earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) rose 3.7 percent to 3.36 billion euros ($4.87 billion),
while revenue was up 1.9 percent to 14.25 billion.
Adjusted net income rose 20.2 percent to 1.83 billion euros,
boosted by favourable, one-off tax credits linked to Vivendi's
minority buyout of SFR.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected EBITA of
3.31 billion euros, revenue of 14.24 billion and adjusted net
profit of 1.73 billion.
The first-half results continued to show the diverging
prospects for Vivendi's various businesses with growth coming
from Activision Blizzard's video games and Brazilian
fixed telecom operator GVT.
Meanwhile, profits are slipping at Vivendi's Moroccan
telecom and music businesses, as well at SFR, which is being
forced to spend more to woo and keep customers.
In early June, SFR revamped its mobile offers yet it still
saw its new client recruitments slashed to 220,000 in the first
half compared with 540,000 a year earlier.
Mobile operating margins slipped to 25.4 percent in the
first half of the year from 27.3 percent a year earlier.
"It's too early to draw conclusions about the new offers,"
said Pierre Trotot, senior executive vice-president of SFR.
On acquisitions, Levy said the ball was in Lagardere's
court on what would happen with its minority stake in
Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+.
Lagardere wants to sell the stake but has never been able to
agree with Vivendi on a price. Instead Lagardere was planning to
do an initial public offering in the spring before pulling it
because of market volatility after the Japan earthquake.
"I don't think the time has come today to restart these
negotiations and I can assure you there have been no talks for
several quarters now," said Levy.
He added that he was more hesitant on the need to buy out
Lagardere's stake than he was a year ago, given that there could
be better uses for Vivendi's limited budget for acquisitions.
($1=.6897 Euro)
(Additional reporting by Marie Mawad; Editing by James Regan
and Helen Massy-Beresford)