PARIS May 14 Vivendi posted lower revenue and operating profit in the first quarter, hit by weak video game sales and bruising competition for its SFR French telecom unit after the launch of a new low-cost mobile player.

Quarterly revenue fell 0.9 percent to 7.1 billion euros ($9.1 billion), while earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell 4.9 percent compared with the same period a year earlier to 1.62 billion.

Adjusted net income fell 13.4 percent to 823 million euros, the group said on Monday.

The results were better than analysts' expectations of revenue of 6.92 billion euros and operating profit of 1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)