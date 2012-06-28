XPO's revenue jumps on strong demand from ecommerce firms
Feb 21 XPO Logistics Inc reported a 10 percent jump in its quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand from ecommerce customers.
PARIS, June 28 Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy is leaving the telecoms and media conglomerate in a decision to be made official by a board meeting later on Thursday, Le Figaro newspaper reported on its web site.
Jean-François Duboscq, a senior vice president at the company, will replace Levy on a temporary basis, the newspaper said.
Vivendi shares were up more than 4 percent after the report. Vivendi officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb)
KADUNA, Nigeria, Feb 21 At least 14 people were killed in central Nigeria, a government spokesman said on Tuesday, in fighting over grazing land and water, piling pressure on authorities already facing an Islamist insurgency in its northeast and rebels in the oil-rich south.
MADRID, Feb 21 Spanish dock workers have called nine days of strikes to protest government plans to allow ports to hire non-unionised labour, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday, threatening to disrupt trade for up to three weeks from March 6.