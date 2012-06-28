PARIS, June 28 Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy is leaving the telecoms and media conglomerate in a decision to be made official by a board meeting later on Thursday, Le Figaro newspaper reported on its web site.

Jean-François Duboscq, a senior vice president at the company, will replace Levy on a temporary basis, the newspaper said.

Vivendi shares were up more than 4 percent after the report. Vivendi officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting By Christian Plumb)