PARIS, March 28 France's competition watchdog
said on Wednesday that it would open an extended inquiry of a
2006 deal that saw Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+ buy its
main satellite competitor TPS.
The move represents a second stage in an inquiry that began
last September when the Competition Authority withdrew its
approval for the merger.
In a separate review of another acquisition, the regulator
will also take 15 days to examine proposals submitted recently
by Canal+ on its proposal to buy two free TV channels Direct 8
and music-focused Direct Star.
That deal, worth 465 million euros, was signed last
September, and is still awaiting regulatory approval.
