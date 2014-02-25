PARIS Feb 25 French media-and-telecoms company Vivendi reported a tenfold jump in net profit for 2013 on the back of asset sales and said results had met its guidance as it prepares to spin off domestic mobile brand SFR.

Vivendi reported a 2 percent drop in revenue to 22.1 billion euros and adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortization of 2.4 billion, down 23.1 percent, weighed by SFR's restructuring costs in the face of stiff competition.

Net profit however soared to 1.97 billion euros in 2013 from 179 million in 2012, driven by the sale of most of Vivendi's stake in Activision Blizzard and its Maroc Telecom unit.

Analysts were expecting revenue of around 22.3 billion euros and net profit of 1.4 billion, according to the average of analyst forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)