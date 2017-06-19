VENICE, Italy, June 19 Vivendi has
appealed a ruling by Italian communications regulator AGCOM
regarding the French media group's stakes in phone group Telecom
Italia and broadcaster Mediaset, a source
close to the matter said on Monday.
AGCOM in April ordered Vivendi to cut its stake in one of
the two companies within a year, ruling it was in breach of
rules designed to prevent a concentration of power.
Vivendi, which aims to build a media empire in southern
Europe, is the biggest single shareholder in Telecom Italia with
24 percent, and recently acquired 28.8 percent of Mediaset, the
country's biggest private broadcaster.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Agnieszka Flak;
editing by Giselda Vagnoni)