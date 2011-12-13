(Updates with additional fee, bond detail)

* Vivendi forced to make concessions on loan

* Lenders demand higher loan pricing, fees

* Loan refinancing follows weak demand for bonds

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Dec 13 French media and telecoms group Vivendi has been forced to raise the pricing on a 1.5 billion euro ($1.98 billion) loan refinancing and adjust fees after lenders baulked at the terms on the deal, banking sources said on Tuesday.

The move shows banks' credit committees taking a harder line on low loan pricing and aggressive deal structures as bank funding costs stay high.

Vivendi increased the pricing on a five-year, 1.5 billion euro loan to 85 basis points (bps) over EURIBOR after launching the loan at 75 bps. The company also increased an upfront fee to banks to 40bps from 35bps.

Vivendi could not immediately be reached for comment.

The increases mean that Vivendi's borrowing cost has risen significantly in the last eight months from 35bps on a 1.5 billion one-year loan in April.

That loan was part of a bigger financing package which backed Vivendi's acquisition of Vodafone's stake in SFR and was originally expected to be refinanced in the bond market.

Vivendi was also forced to adjust an aggressive utilisation fee structure that would have allowed it to draw up to a third of the loan with no charge.

Vivendi will now pay a 'first draw' utilisation fee of 15 bps if up to a third is drawn, 20bps if up to two thirds of the loan is drawn and 30 bps if more than two thirds is drawn.

The margin increase and fee adjustment is the second set of concessions that Vivendi has had to make had to make after previously removing two one-year extension options which cut the loan's tenor to five years from a possible seven.

Banks viewed the original pricing of 75bps with a 35bp fee as low for a company with a BBB/Baa2 credit rating, and criticised the attempt to use a traditional utilisation fee.

Most European companies are now paying "first draw" utilisation fees which started to appear in loan documentation after August's volatility to ensure that banks were paid a fee from initial drawdown.

WEAK BOND DEMAND

Vivendi's decision to refinance the 1.5 billion euro loan in the loan market rather than the bond market may have been prompted by a weak reception for its recent bond issues.

The company tapped volatile bond markets at the end of November with its second four and seven-year dual-tranche benchmark bond of the year.

The deal struggled to attract demand in challenging markets despite offering a new issue premium of 50-60bps, although this was seen as more a function of the markets than Vivendi's credit profile.

Vivendi's four-year bond is currently bid at 164.5 over mid swaps and the seven-year is at 232, according to Tradeweb data. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh, Editing by Mark Potter and Helen Massy-Beresford)