PARIS Feb 25 The sale of Vivendi's stake in Maroc Telecom to United Arab Emirates operator Etisalat is set to be completed in the coming weeks, Vivendi's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"We are in line with the announced timeframe," Herve Philippe told journalists on a conference call to discuss the group's 2013 results. "It is due to be completed in the coming weeks." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)