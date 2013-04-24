Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, April 24 Vivendi has received two binding offers for its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom , the French group said on Wednesday.
Vivendi said it would examine the proposals in the coming weeks.
Earlier, Qatar's Ooredoo said it had submitted a binding offer for the stake. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)