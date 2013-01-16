Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Jan 16 Vivendi's Maroc Telecom unit has agreed with the Moroccan government to invest the equivalent of 900 million euros in the next two years to upgrade its network infrastructure and install fiber optics across the country.
The Moroccan telecom operator, 53 percent-owned by Vivendi, said on Wednesday the plan aimed to meet increased demand for mobile traffic and high-speed Internet. It would also create 500 jobs.
Vivendi is looking to sell its stake in the company and hopes to sign a deal before the end of the first quarter of 2013, people familiar with the situation told Reuters in October.
The kingdom of Morocco, which owns a 30 percent stake, would need to approve any sale.
(Reporting by Elena Berton and Catherine Monin; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)