PARIS, June 25 French entertainment group
Vivendi said on Monday it would not issue a press
release regarding the group's strategy after a two-day meeting
by top managers that took place in Paris during the weekend.
"The outcomes of this meeting are not to be released
publicly," Vivendi said in a statement following the weekend
meeting. "Vivendi will communicate on its plans and the
necessary evolution of the Group as and when appropriate."
Analysts and investors have been eyeing the company
carefully after reports in late April that Vivendi management
was considering breaking up the media and telecommunications
company in order to increase shareholder value.
The news helped buoy Vivendi's share price, which fell to
nine-year lows in mid-April, but has since risen 16 percent.
Investors are watching for news on whether Vivendi plans to
sell its unit Maroc Telecom and increase synergies between
television unit Canal Plus and the French telecom business SFR.
As Vivendi's main cash cow, SFR has been hit hard by new
competition from low-cost mobile phone players in France,
prompting it to cut its dividend earlier this year and predict
tough times for the next two years.
Vivendi CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said on May 31 that he had
planned to inform employees about the details of the turnaround
plan "in coming weeks and certainly before the summer."
The announcement will likely come before July 15, when
French business activity slows down for the summer break.
