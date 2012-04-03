April 3 Vivendi on Tuesday sold $2 billion of three-part notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VIVENDI TRANCHE 1 AMT $550 MLN COUPON 2.40 PCT MATURITY 04/12/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.994 FIRST PAY 10/12/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.402 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/12/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 185 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $650 MLN COUPON 3.45 PCT MATURITY 01/12/2018 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.962 FIRST PAY 07/12/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.458 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/12/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 235 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS

TRANCHE 3 AMT $800 MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 04/12/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.662 FIRST PAY 10/12/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.793 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/12/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 250 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS