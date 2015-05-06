Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS May 6 Vivendi has completed the sale of its remaining 20 percent stake in French telecoms group Numericable-SFR, the French media group said on Wednesday.
Vivendi said it had received a first payment of 1.8 billion euros ($2.04 billion) from Numericable-SFR under the terms of the sale agreement announced on Feb. 27.
A second 1.9 billion-euro instalment is due by April 7, 2016 from Numericable-SFR's majority sharehlder Altice, the company statement said. ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order