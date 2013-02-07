PARIS Feb 7 Vivendi and its subsidiary Universal Music Group have agreed to sell the Parlophone music label to Warner Music for 487 million pounds ($764.71 million) in cash, Vivendi said in a statement.

Vivendi had to sell Parlophone, one EMI's oldest active labels with artists like Coldplay and the Pet Shop Boys, to satisfy EU regulators' concerns about its $1.9 billion purchase of EMI's recorded music business.