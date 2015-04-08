Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, April 8 French media group Vivendi said it will increase returns to shareholders following calls by activist U.S. hedge fund P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM).
Vivendi said that after holding discussions with representatives of PSAM in the last few days, it was now committed to returning 6.75 billion euros ($7.3 billion), or 5 euros per share, to shareholders.
"Vivendi will review the possibility to propose additional distributions if its acquisition strategy were to require less cash than anticipated over the next two years," the group added in a statement. ($1 = 0.9246 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order