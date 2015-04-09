* Vivendi to pay extra 5 euros/share to shareholders
* Includes 1 euro/share to be paid in Q4 2015 and Q1 2016
* PSAM and Vivendi agree to carry out review of situation by
2017
By James Regan and Leila Abboud
PARIS, April 9 French media group Vivendi
has seen off a challenge from an activist hedge fund by
agreeing a more than 1 billion-euro increase in payouts to
investors, without compromising on a key resolution for this
month's shareholders' meeting that would give more power to its
chairman Vincent Bollore.
U.S. hedge fund P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM) had
been campaigning since March 23 over Vivendi's perceived lack of
transparency, unclear strategy and poor governance, but shelved
those concerns after wringing more money from the company.
Having exited telecoms and video games by selling off four
of its six businesses in the past two years, Vivendi has said it
wants to build itself into a stronger media company by
developing its Universal Music Group and pay-TV operator Canal
Plus, and by making acquisitions.
But it has provided little clarity on how it will carry out
this change. Its chairman and largest shareholder Bollore rarely
speaks in public and management has given only a sketchy idea of
creating what they call an "integrated, industrial" media group.
CEO Arnaud Puyfontaine told the Financial Times that Vivendi
was "thinking about transformational transactions" but was not
interested in buying Sky or ITV. Three sources
familiar with the matter had told Reuters that Vivendi was
looking at a possible purchase of Sky.
Vivendi said on Thursday it would return 6.75 billion euros
to shareholders in regular and special dividends following talks
with PSAM -- above the 5.7 billion it had previously earmarked
but below the 9 billion PSAM had demanded in two resolutions it
put up for vote at an April 17 meeting.
However, Vivendi gave no details on its strategy and made no
mention of an earlier pledge to buy back shares worth 2.7
billion euros at a maximum price of 20 euros per share.
PSAM, which says it owns 0.8 percent of Vivendi, said it
dropped its resolutions for the April 17 annual meeting on
higher dividends and backed management on the award of double
voting rights to long-term shareholders, a move that would
increase Bollore's power.
INCREASED RIGHTS
Another fund, PhiTrust, has submitted a resolution to
maintain the principle of one share one vote. That ran against
the recommendation of the company's board, which wants to take
advantage of a new French law awarding shareholders increased
rights if they hold the shares for more than two years.
Vivendi's shares closed up 1 percent at 23.885 euros after
earlier touching a seven-year high of 24.42 euros.
By reaching a deal with PSAM, Bollore has defused tension
ahead of the shareholder vote and taken a step to pay himself
back. The industrialist and one-time corporate raider's Bollore
Groupe spent 2.04 billion euros over the past month
increasing its stake in Vivendi from 5.15 percent to just over
12 percent by last week, as he geared up for a fight with PSAM.
Having said last week it would keep buying shares and might
seek more board seats, Bollore revealed on Thursday it now owns
more than 14.5 percent of Vivendi.
"This is a surprising, positive outcome," wrote Morgan
Stanley analyst Adrien de Saint Hilaire.
"Vivendi would still have significant headroom for M&A,
should it continue to pursue such a strategy ... There is still
much uncertainty around what the M&A plans Vivendi has alluded
to may entail, but at least shareholders are paid to wait and
could be further rewarded if indeed there is extra cash left."
The French group added that it might propose additional
payouts if it spends less on acquisitions than expected over the
next two years.
