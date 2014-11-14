PARIS Nov 14 Vivendi Chief Financial Officer Herve Philippe said on a conference call after third-quarter results:

* Does not intend to keep minority stakes in telecoms long-term, and will consider opportunities to exit

* Has seen no negative impact on Canal Plus from Netflix launch in France

* Sees Q4 trends for UMG and Canal Plus remaining consistent with rest of year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Leila Abboud)