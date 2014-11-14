BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Nov 14 Vivendi Chief Financial Officer Herve Philippe said on a conference call after third-quarter results:
* Does not intend to keep minority stakes in telecoms long-term, and will consider opportunities to exit
* Has seen no negative impact on Canal Plus from Netflix launch in France
* Sees Q4 trends for UMG and Canal Plus remaining consistent with rest of year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Leila Abboud)
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.