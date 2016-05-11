PARIS May 11 French media group Vivendi said its core operating profit fell 2.5 percent as its music division faced higher restructuring charges.

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) for the three months that ended in March amounted to 213 million euros ($243.7 million), with total revenues over the period of 2.491 billion euros.

Vivendi's music unit, Universal Music Group, generated an EBITA of 79 million euros in the first quarter, down 4 percent from a year earlier, in spite of an increase of 0.6 percent of its revenues to 1.12 billion euros.

Separately, the group said that the son of Chairman Vincent Bollore, Yannick Bollore, will be co-opted as a member of the group's supervisory board in replacement of Philippe Donnet.

The nomination of Yannick Bollore, who is chief executive officer of advertising group Havas, will be submitted to Vivendi's next shareholders' meeting for ratification. ($1 = 0.8740 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Michel Rose)