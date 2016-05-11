PARIS May 11 French media group Vivendi
said its core operating profit fell 2.5 percent as its
music division faced higher restructuring charges.
Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) for
the three months that ended in March amounted to 213 million
euros ($243.7 million), with total revenues over the period of
2.491 billion euros.
Vivendi's music unit, Universal Music Group, generated an
EBITA of 79 million euros in the first quarter, down 4 percent
from a year earlier, in spite of an increase of 0.6 percent of
its revenues to 1.12 billion euros.
Separately, the group said that the son of Chairman Vincent
Bollore, Yannick Bollore, will be co-opted as a member of the
group's supervisory board in replacement of Philippe Donnet.
The nomination of Yannick Bollore, who is chief executive
officer of advertising group Havas, will be submitted
to Vivendi's next shareholders' meeting for ratification.
($1 = 0.8740 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Michel Rose)