(Recasts story, adds details)
By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS May 11 French tycoon Vincent Bollore
tightened his grip on Vivendi on Wednesday by
nominating his son Yannick to join the board of the media
empire.
With fewer than 15 percent of Vivendi's shares, the
64-year-old billionaire managed to get elected chairman of the
group in 2014 and has since reshuffled top management.
He has also bought stakes in Telecom Italia and
Telefonica, agreed to acquire the pay-TV operation of
Italian broadcaster Mediaset and pledged to cut the
losses of Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus in France.
Bollore's plan for Vivendi, as presented on April 21 at the
company's shareholder meeting, aims to build an integrated media
group with a strong regional identity as well as an appeal to a
broad global audience by offering exclusive content.
"The first and foremost objective is to make Vivendi the new
Vivendi, a very solid player in the southern European
environment with the kind of latin profile that we want to
create," Chief Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine said
during an analyst conference call.
Yannick Bollore, 36, already has some experience in the
media sector as chief executive officer of Havas, the
world's sixth-largest adversiting group controlled by Bollore
Group.
Bollore's son is slated to replace Philippe Donnet, chief
executive officer of Italian insurer Generali, at Vivendi's
14-member board. His nomination needs to be approved at the
group's next shareholders meeting.
Separately, Vivendi said its first-quarter core
operating profit fell 2.5 percent as its music division faced
higher restructuring charges.
Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) for
the three months that ended in March amounted to 213 million
euros ($243.7 million), with total revenue over the period of
2.49 billion euros.
Vivendi's music unit, Universal Music Group, generated an
EBITA of 79 million euros in the first quarter, down 4 percent
from a year earlier, in spite of an increase of 0.6 percent of
its revenues to 1.12 billion euros.
The media's group biggest unit, Canal Plus Group, generated
a first-quarter EBITA of 169 million euros, up 4 million from
the same period a year earlier, helped by the expansion of its
international operations.
Canal Plus' French channels generated an operating loss of
59 million euros over the period, compared to a loss of 50
million a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8740 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by
Michel Rose and David Evans)