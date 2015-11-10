* Q3 sees weaker trends in pay-TV, music

* Vivendi says plans to be long-term shareholder in Telecom Italia

* May buy more shares in Gameloft and Ubisoft

* Confirms annual targets

By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, Nov 10 France's Vivendi saw lower third-quarter sales and profits as its music and pay-television units struggled with competition and subscriber losses, and predicted higher investments in coming years for rebuilding after a series of asset sales.

It also confirmed on Tuesday its annual financial targets after posting weaker than expected third-quarter core profits largely because of weakness at French pay-television operator Canal Plus.

Third-quarter sales were 2.52 billion euro, while income from operations was down 20.4 percent to 257 million euro compared to the same period last year. Adjusted net income was down 8.8 percent to 172 million euro.

"In its ambition to build an international media and content production and distribution group, Vivendi anticipates that the next two years will be a period of potentially heavy investments, during which priority will be given to the long term development of the Group with a strict cost management policy," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The group declined to provide specifics of what such higher investments would entail. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)