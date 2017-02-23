PARIS Feb 23 French media giant Vivendi
said its core operating profit fell by 23.2 percent
last year, hit by a drop in the number of customers its French
pay-TV arm Canal Plus.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation amounted to
724 million euros over the period, missing a Reuters poll
average of 820 million.
Vivendi, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, said it
expected the turnaround of its pay-TV operations would bear
fruit this year and help its core operating profit rebound by 25
percent, with group revenues advancing by 5 percent.
