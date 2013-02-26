UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Feb 26 Vivendi, a conglomerate whose interests range from entertainment to telecoms, beat its full-year net profit target, helped by video game sales and despite weakness at its French mobile unit.
Adjusted net income reached 2.86 billion euros ($3.78 billion) before one-offs, ahead of its target of 2.7 billion. Revenue rose 0.6 percent to 28.99 billion, compared with the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst poll of 28.51 billion.
"Despite a challenging economic environment, all Vivendi subsidiaries reached their outlook in 2012," Vivendi Chief Executive Jean-Francois Dubos said in a statement on Tuesday.
"(Video games maker) Activision Blizzard delivered an exceptional year thanks to a series of successful launches." ($1=0.7567 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources