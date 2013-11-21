By Leila Abboud
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA Nov 21 Vivendi will have
"significant" means to reward shareholders with buy-backs or
dividends after it receives the proceeds from selling its stakes
in video games publisher Activision Blizzard and Maroc
Telecom, its finance chief said on Thursday.
Speaking at a Morgan Stanley investor conference in
Barcelona, Chief Financial Officer Philippe Capron said the
board had not yet decided on the exact size or form of the
return to shareholders, which will come amid a broader revamp at
the group as it seeks to exit telecoms to focus more on media.
The board's decision will also be affected by Vivendi's plan
to split into two companies next year by publicly listing its
largest unit, the French mobile telecoms network operator SFR,
in the middle of the year.
The remaining businesses - Universal Music Group,
pay-television operator Canal Plus and its Brazilian telecoms
firm GVT - will be in the media-focused company,
according to the plan. Some of the 10.2 billion euros to come
from the sales of video games maker Activision and
Maroc Telecom will go to reduce debt to permit the
split of the group.
"In terms of the size of [shareholder returns], if you look
at the debt-carrying capacity of the two new groups ... and
compare this to 7 billion euros of pro-forma debt we will have
after the disposals, there is very significant headroom between
the two," said Capron.
"Whether the board will decide to allocate this headroom to
a dividend or buy-backs, and how generous it will be, is not
really for me to say. But the message that the market expects
something has been received in the boardroom loud and clear."
Shareholders have been waiting to share in the benefits of
Vivendi's revamp, which is being piloted by Chairman Jean-Rene
Fourtou and biggest shareholder Vincent Bollore.
Analysts have widely different predictions for how much
Vivendi could return to shareholders from 700 million euros to 2
billion euros.
Vivendi's shares were up 0.3 percent at 18.52 euros by 1155
GMT on Thursday, a gain of 9.2 percent so far this year, while
both the Stoxx Europe 600 media and telecoms sector
indexes are up 29 percent.