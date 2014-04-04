PARIS, April 4 France's Vivendi said its board would continue to work this weekend to evaluate the two offers it had received for its SFR telecom unit, which has been the subject of a month-long bidding war.

Numericable and Bouygues are both vying to buy France's second-largest telecom operator in a deal that values the target at above 15 billion euros ($20.5 billion).

"The board will continue to work over the weekend," a spokeswoman for Vivendi said on Friday. ($1 = 0.7303 Euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)