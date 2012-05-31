PARIS May 31 French entertainment group Vivendi
aims to unveil plans to boost its SFR mobile division
in the coming weeks in response to a price war triggered by the
arrival of new domestic rival Iliad's Free Mobile, its
chief executive said.
SFR, France Telecom's Orange and Bouygues Telecom
have taken hits to sales and margins since the January
launch of the fourth French mobile operator, with Orange
predicting a 10 percent drop in 2012 revenue per subscriber.
"We have embarked on a transformation plan for the
business," said Jean-Bernard Levy, CEO of Vivendi and direct
head of SFR since late March, when he forced out the unit's
former chief for a weak response to Free's arrival.
"We are in the process of refining it, defining its scope."
Levy earlier this month appointed Michel Combes, an industry
veteran and head of Vodafone's European business, to
lead SFR, though he is not due to take up his post for another
two months.
Levy added on Thursday that he planned to inform workers
about the details of the turnaround plan "in the coming weeks,
and certainly before the summer".
It was unclear those details would include job cuts.
Unions at SFR warned earlier this month that the company was
preparing to cut around 500 jobs, but the company later said no
final decisions had yet been made on cost cuts or layoffs.
Iliad's low-cost Free Mobile offers shifted France from
being one of Europe's more profitable mobile markets to one of
the toughest.
Orance France said on Wednesday that from next month it
plans to cut prices on its main mobile offerings, which include
phones subsidised in return for customers signing up to one or
two-year contracts.
Bouygues Telecom has already cut its prices on its Eden
range of mobile offers, which include subsidised phones with
long-term contracts. SFR has so far largely focused its price
cuts only on its low-cost, no mobile offers.
