PARIS Nov 26 Vivendi's supervisory board unanimously backed a plan to demerge the group's SFR telecoms business as part of moves to reduce exposure to telecoms and focus on media, the French company said on Tuesday.

The plan could take the form of a distribution of SFR shares to Vivendi shareholders on the day of the transaction, Vivendi said in a statement, adding that it planned to include it on the agenda of the next annual meeting in late June.

The supervisory board confirmed that Vincent Bollore would be chairman of the future Vivendi, while Hearst Magazines UK head Arnaud de Puyfontaine would become senior vice president in charge of media and content activities in early 2014. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)