PARIS, June 12 The price war in the French telecommunications sector is far from over and it will take a while before new 4G phone subscriptions will have a positive impact on margins, SFR president, Stephane Roussel, told the financial daily Les Echos.

"I fear that we have not quite hit the bottom yet," Roussel was quoted as saying on Wednesday, referring to low-cost phone offers on the French market.

Roussel said 4G revenue per customer will be 10 euros per month higher than for 3G customers. "But I do not know when, in 2014 or 2015," he said.

Roussel also said the telecom operator plans to step up a restructuring plan launched last year and said the next two years would be tough because of investments in 4G and fibre optics.

He reiterated that SFR, a unit of Vivendi SA, is still considering an IPO when market conditions are right.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Matt Driskill)