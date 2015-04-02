BRIEF-• Moneygram and Ant Financial announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period
PARIS, April 2 Shareholders in media group Vivendi should reject resolutions from U.S. hedge fund PSAM calling for more money to be returned to investors, investment advisory group ISS said in a statement on Thursday.
The advice was issued after Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore raised his stake in the company for the third time in a month to reach 12 percent as he gears up for a fight with PSAM and other activist shareholders.
P. Schoenfeld Asset Management's (PSAM) two resolutions collectively propose an increase in the total dividend payout to 9 billion euros ($9.80 billion) instead of the company's 1.3 billion.
($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Pravin Char)
DUBAI, March 28 At least some of the proceeds from the sale of Souq.com to Amazon.com will be invested back in the business, the co-founder of the Middle East online retailer said on Tuesday.