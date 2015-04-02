PARIS, April 2 Shareholders in media group Vivendi should reject resolutions from U.S. hedge fund PSAM calling for more money to be returned to investors, investment advisory group ISS said in a statement on Thursday.

The advice was issued after Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore raised his stake in the company for the third time in a month to reach 12 percent as he gears up for a fight with PSAM and other activist shareholders.

P. Schoenfeld Asset Management's (PSAM) two resolutions collectively propose an increase in the total dividend payout to 9 billion euros ($9.80 billion) instead of the company's 1.3 billion.

