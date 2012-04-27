UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
PARIS, April 27 French bank Societe Generale has accumulated a 7.9 percent stake in entertainment-to-telecoms group Vivendi, comprising a combination of shares, options and forwards, markets regulator AMF disclosed on Friday.
The stake is the biggest single shareholding in Vivendi, in which French financier Vincent Bollore recently signalled an intention to raise his own stake to around 5 percent.
It was not clear whether SocGen took the stake for itself or on behalf of a client. The bank did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
Bollore, a corporate raider, owned 1.09 percent of of Vivendi's capital at the end of February.
SocGen raised its stake above a 5 percent threshold at which disclosure is mandatory last Friday, the AMF said.
The bank holds 5.25 percent of Vivendi in shares, with another 2.6 percent in the form of options and forwards. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Single women cannot afford to rent a small apartment in nearly all of the biggest U.S. cities but single men could manage to lease in a third of those locations, a reflection of the gender wage gap, research shows.