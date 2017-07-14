Relationship between Telecom Italia CEO and Vivendi unchanged - source

MILAN, July 14 (Reuters) - The relationship between Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo and the group's top shareholder Vivendi, is unchanged, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

"There's nothing new ... the situation has not changed from yesterday," the source said after a Bloomberg News report suggested there had been a showdown between the two parties.

Two sources told Reuters on Thursday that Vivendi was working to place one of its senior managers, Amos Genish, in a top role at the Italian group, to curb Cattaneo's powers. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Francesca Landini)