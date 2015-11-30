MILAN Nov 30 Proxy adviser ISS is advising shareholders in Telecom Italia to vote against the appointment of four board members at the Italian group proposed by Vivendi, a source close the matter said.

France's Vivendi, which has gradually built up a 20.116 percent stake in Telecom Italia, wants to increase the number of board members at the Italian incumbent to 17 from the current 13 and appoint three of its top executives and a French consultant as its representatives.

The move has raised concerns among funds that are investors in Telecom Italia and fear Vivendi would be over-represented on the board after a planned conversion of savings share dilute the French group's holding to below 14 percent.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Silvia Aloisi)