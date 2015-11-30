MILAN Nov 30 Proxy adviser ISS is advising shareholders in Telecom Italia vote against a request by top investor Vivendi to raise the number of board members at the Italian group so that four of its representatives can be appointed, a fund industry source said.

France's Vivendi, which has gradually built up a 20.116 percent stake in Telecom Italia, wants to increase the number of board members at the Italian incumbent to 17 from the current 13 and appoint three of its top executives and a French consultant as its representatives.

The move has raised concerns among funds that are investors in Telecom Italia and fear Vivendi would be over-represented on the board after a planned conversion of savings share dilute the French group's holding to below 14 percent.

Funds control the majority of Telecom Italia's share capital.

ISS said the report is expected to be released at 1500 GMT. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Valentina Za)