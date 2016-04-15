MILAN, April 15 Telecom Italia said on Friday top investor Vivendi had sold 30 million shares in the Italian phone group on March 24 at a price of 0.92 euros each.

The shares sold in the off-market transaction are equivalent to 0.2 percent of Telecom Italia's ordinary share capital, according to Reuters calculations.

The French media group has been steadily raising its holding in Telecom Italia since last summer. A regulatory filing on March 11 showed Vivendi held 24.9 percent of Telecom Italia ordinary share capital.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)